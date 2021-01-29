Saad posted two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Saad set up linemates Nazem Kadri and Andre Burakovsky in a span of 1:58 in the middle of the third period. After scoring just once in the first six games, Saad has multiple points in each of the last two outings. The 28-year-old winger is up to five points, nine shots on goal, six PIM and a minus-5 rating after a solid Thursday.