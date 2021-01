Saad scored two goals on three shots in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Saad entered Tuesday's contest with a three-game point drought, but he snapped it with a tally late in the first period. The winger then doubled up with the Avalanche's seventh and final goal. The season numbers still aren't great -- he has three scores, eight shots on goal and a minus-7 rating through seven appearances. Fantasy managers will hope this is a sign of a turnaround for Saad.