Saad scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Saad struck at 1:23 of the first period. That didn't lead to an offensive outburst, as the Avalanche were held at bay by Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta until Gabriel Landeskog scored in overtime. The 28-year-old Saad is up to nine goals, 15 points, 35 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 23 contests.