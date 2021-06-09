Saad scored a goal on two shots and added a pair of hits Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas in Game 5.

Saad broke a scoreless deadlock with just two seconds left in the first period, firing a desperation shot from the top of the left circle that somehow eluded Vegas netminder Marc-Andre Fleury. It was the seventh tally of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for Saad, who has lit the lamp in seven of his last eight games despite registering just 16 shots on goal during that stretch, good for a 43.8 shooting percentage.