The Blackhawks traded Saad and Dennis Gilbert to the Avalanche for Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Saad spent three years with the Blackhawks during his second stint with the team, but he'll head to a Central Division foe to play out the final year of his contract. The 27-year-old winger has scored at least 20 goals in five of the last six seasons, and he'll carve out a top-nine role with the Avalanche. Whether he earns time in the top six is up to coach Jared Bednar, but the team will have plenty of flexibility due to its strong forward depth. Saad's scoring knock combined with the possibility of playing alongside Nathan MacKinnon should be enough to catch fantasy managers' attention.