Saad scored a power play goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Ducks.

Saad set up Nazem Kadri's first-period tally, then scored on a late third-period power play to complete the Avalanche's run of six unanswered goals. The two-point effort gave Saad 20 points in 27 outings. The winger has added 43 shots on net, a minus-2 rating and three power-play points this season.