Saad had two shots on net over 14:38 of ice time in Colorado's 4-1 win over St. Louis in Game 1 of their playoff series Monday.
Saad was iffy with a lower-body injury that forced him to miss the final 11 games of the regular season. He lined up on the left wing of the third line.
