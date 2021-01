Saad (undisclosed) was deemed unfit to play for the start of training camp Monday by coach Jared Bednar, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

The offseason trade acquisition will have to wait to make his practice debut with his new club, likely because he still hasn't completed quarantine requirements. Colorado should clarify the reason for Saad's absence Tuesday, though there's little reason to believe he's in danger of missing the Jan. 13 season opener against St. Louis.