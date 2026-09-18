Head coach Jared Bednar told reporters Friday that he will not be the one to end Burns' ironman streak, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Burns has the longest active ironman streak in the NHL, having played in 1,007 consecutive regular-season games since the streak began in 2013. The defenseman sits 58 games away from surpassing Phil Kessel's record. Bednar's comments indicate that as long as Burns avoids injuries and illness in 2026-27, he will get the chance to set the record. Burns had 35 points, 172 shots on net, 91 blocked shots and a plus-33 rating over 82 regular-season contests in 2025-26, so he could still carve out enough fantasy value to help in a depth capacity.