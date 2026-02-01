Burns scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 5-0 win over the Red Wings.

He now has 26 points, including nine goals, and 114 shots in 53 games this season. Burns' goal was the 270th of his NHL career, which ties him with Bobby Orr for seventh all-time among defensemen. The next records in his sights? Burns is 11th all-time in points, just 12 behind Chris Chelios (948), and he's seventh all-time in games played (1,564), just 14 behind Nicklas Lidstrom (1,564). Burns is the closest to Phil Kessel's ironman streak. he has 978 consecutive games, and he will need to play deep into next season to get to Phil the Thrill's 1,064.