Nelson supplied an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Nelson bounced back from two scoreless outings when he was credited with the primary assist on Martin Necas' game-tying goal late in the third period. This gives Nelson nine points over 13 games with the Avalanche and a total of 52 points, 179 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating across 74 outings this season when accounting for his time with the Islanders. He's a reliable scorer in a top-six role who can help fantasy managers with points and shots.