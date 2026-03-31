Nelson logged two assists in Monday's 9-2 win over the Flames.

Nelson earned his first multi-point effort since March 3 in Anaheim. The 34-year-old center still put together a decent month, earning three goals, eight assists and 38 shots on net over 15 contests. For the season, he's at 33 goals, 61 points, 173 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 73 appearances. This is the third time he's crossed the 60-point mark in a campaign, all of which have come in the last four years.