Nelson scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Nelson put the Avalanche ahead 2-1 late in the first period, though Bobby McMann pulled Toronto level in the second. With 13 goals and 20 points over his last 17 games, Nelson has found his groove on the Avalanche's second line and first power-play unit -- he has earned nine of those points with the man advantage. The 34-year-old center is at 22 goals, 38 points (11 on the power play), 98 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 22 hits and a plus-11 rating through 45 appearances.