Nelson scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the game-winner, in Thursday's 5-1 victory over the Senators.

The goals were his first in seven appearances since being acquired by the Avalanche at the trade deadline. The power-play tally was only Nelson's second of the season -- his other came back on Nov. 23 -- but the former Islander is up to seven game-winning goals on the campaign, one short of the career-high eight he produced in 2022-23. The veteran center is three goals shy of 25, and three points away from recording 50 -- marks he's reached in each of the prior five full seasons.