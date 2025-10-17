Nelson scored a goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

It was his first of the season. Nelson redirected Brent Burns' slapper from the point five-hole on Elvis Merzlikins at 11:46 of the second period. He had 56 points (26 goals, 30 assists) and 193 shots in 80 games between the Islanders and Avalanche in 2024-25 after averaging 72 points and 236 shots the previous two seasons on the Island.