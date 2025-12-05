Nelson tallied an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

Despite being on the losing end of the matchup, Nelson got involved against his former team with a secondary helper on Valeri Nichushkin's goal. Overall, Nelson has nine assists, 18 points and 44 shots on goal through 27 games this season. After a slow start to the season, the 34-year-old center has 13 points in his last 11 games and has helped Gabriel Landeskog find his stride on Colorado's second line. Nelson has a solid chance to post his seventh season with 50-plus points in the last eight years, making him a solid waiver-wire addition in nearly all fantasy formats.