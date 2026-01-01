Nelson scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

The helper was the 300th of Nelson's career. He's earned four goals and five assists over his last seven outings, a span that includes four power-play points. For the season, the veteran center is up to 16 goals, 30 points (seven on the power play), 76 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 39 appearances in a second-line role.