Nelson scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Nelson gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead late in the first period. He's earned four goals, four assists and 12 shots on net over his last eight contests. The center is up to 24 goals, 29 assists, 181 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 75 appearances between the Avalanche and the Islanders this season, and he's looking right at home on Colorado's second line.