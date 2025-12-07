Nelson scored a goal, blocked three shots and dished out three hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Nelson tallied his tenth goal of the season late in the first period with a man advantage to take a 2-1 lead. With the score, the 34-year-old center is up to 10 goals, 19 points, 47 shots on net and 25 blocks through 29 games this season. His tally Sunday secured his 13th consecutive year with double-digit goals. Additionally, Nelson is on pace to finish with over 75 blocks this season, which would blow his current career high of 55 out of the water. The NHL veteran has seven points in his last five games and has become one of the centerpieces of Colorado's offense over the last month. If his current point pace continues, Nelson is a strong fantasy option in nearly all formats and he could finish the season above 50 points for the fifth consecutive year.