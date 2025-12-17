Nelson scored a power-play goal on seven shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Nelson has a goal in four of his last five games. The seven shots were a season high, and he was rewarded for that effort with the game-winning tally Tuesday, his third such goal of the campaign. Overall, he's at 13 goals, 22 points (four on the power play), 63 shots, 29 blocked shots, 18 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 33 appearances.