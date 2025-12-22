Nelson tallied a goal, distributed two assists and recorded two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over Minnesota.

Nelson slid the primary helper on both of Colorado's power-play goals in the second period before he scored at even strength in the third. With Sunday's three-point effort, the 34-year-old center is up to 14 goals, 11 assists, 70 shots on net and 29 blocks through 35 games this season. After a sluggish start to the season with five points through 16 games, he has been incredibly consistent since mid-November with 11 goals and 20 points in his last 19 games. The 13-year NHL veteran is a lock to see top-six minutes on a dangerous Avs' offense moving forward, giving him solid fantasy value in most formats moving forward while he attempts to secure a roster spot on Team USA for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina.