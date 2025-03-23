Nelson scored a goal, dished out an assist and put away the game-winning tally in the shootout of Saturday's 5-4 win over the Canadiens.

Nelson tallied an assist on Colorado's second goal of the game before scoring the team's final tally in regulation to open scoring in the third period. He then scored the game-winning tally in the shootout as Colorado's fourth player to attempt a shot. The 33-year-old center has points in back-to-back contests for the first time since joining the Avalanche and four points in his last two games. Nelson is up to 23 goals, 26 assists and 174 shots on net in 69 games this season. The veteran center has fit in nicely on Colorado's second line but has also played well in specific situations alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Valarie Nichushkin on the top line. Nelson should provide consistent offense for the rest of the season and be a strong play in all fantasy formats for the postseason.