Avalanche's Brooks Orpik: Waived for buyout purposes
Orpik was placed on waivers Saturday for the purpose of a contract buyout by the Avalanche, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The Capitals traded Orpik to the Avalanche -- along with goalie Phillipp Grubauer -- in exchange for the 47th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft (Kody Clark from OHL Ottawa) on Friday, but the veteran defenseman was never expected to be retained by Colorado. Instead, it gave the Western Conference club leverage in acquiring Grubauer, while the Capitals saved cap space to potentially pave the way for the Stanley Cup champions to re-sign John Carlson. It wouldn't be surprising if Orpik clears waivers and heads right back to Washington under more favorable terms for GM Brian MacLellan.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...