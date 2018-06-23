Orpik was placed on waivers Saturday for the purpose of a contract buyout by the Avalanche, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The Capitals traded Orpik to the Avalanche -- along with goalie Phillipp Grubauer -- in exchange for the 47th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft (Kody Clark from OHL Ottawa) on Friday, but the veteran defenseman was never expected to be retained by Colorado. Instead, it gave the Western Conference club leverage in acquiring Grubauer, while the Capitals saved cap space to potentially pave the way for the Stanley Cup champions to re-sign John Carlson. It wouldn't be surprising if Orpik clears waivers and heads right back to Washington under more favorable terms for GM Brian MacLellan.