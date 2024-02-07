Makar scored a goal on six shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Makar extended his point streak to eight games (four goals, eight assists) with his third-period tally. The 25-year-old defenseman helped the Avalanche push for a comeback, but they faltered late in the contest. Makar is in the midst of another excellent season with 13 goals, 60 points, 144 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 46 appearances. He's reached the 60-point mark in three straight campaigns.