Makar posted a power-play assist, five hits, three blocked shots and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Makar set up Mikko Rantanen's goal at 5:04 of the third period. Through seven playoff outings, Makar has produced nine points (six on the power play), 17 shots on net, 11 hits and eight blocked shots. The defenseman should continue to play a big role on the blue line, with plenty of chances to chip in on the scoresheet.