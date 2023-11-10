Makar notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

Makar set up a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the second period. This was Makar's sixth helper over the last four games. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to three goals, 15 points, 27 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, eight hits and a plus-10 rating through 12 outings. He's operated north of a point-per-game pace over the last three seasons, so this level of production is entirely sustainable.