Makar registered an assist and four hits in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks in Game 4.

Makar has a goal and four helpers over seven postseason games to start his career, but Thursday marked the first time he had posted more than one hit in a game. Obviously, the offensive skill comes first with the first-round pick from 2017, but a little extra in the non-scoring stats is sure to appeal to fantasy owners as well.