Makar logged two assists and four shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Makar helped out on tallies by Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin in this contest. This was Makar's fifth multi-point effort over his last seven games, a span in which he has two goals and 12 assists. For the season, the superstar defenseman is up to 66 points (30 on the power play), 172 shots on net, 77 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 58 outings.