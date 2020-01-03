Avalanche's Cale Makar: Adds two more power-play points
Makar potted a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Blues.
The rookie defenseman crossed the 30-point mark with his two-point effort. Makar has nine tallies, 22 helpers and 70 shots on goal in 33 appearances this season. Fourteen of his points have come with a man advantage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.