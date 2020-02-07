Makar delivered a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over Ottawa.

Makar gave his team a 3-1 lead in the second period before helping J.T. Compher complete the scoring early in the third. The rookie has already proven himself to be one of the league's best sources of offense from the blue line, with 12 goals and 40 points through 44 games.