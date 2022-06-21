Makar notched two power-play assists, five shots on goal, four blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 3.
Makar helped out on both of Gabriel Landeskog's tallies in the contest. This was Makar's third multi-point effort in the last four games, a span in which he has three goals and six helpers. The 23-year-old defenseman hasn't slowed down in the postseason, posting 26 points (11 on the power play), 60 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 17 contests.
