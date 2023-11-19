Makar posted three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Makar helped out on second-period tallies by Miles Wood and Ryan Johansen to spark the comeback, as well as Ross Colton's empty-netter that finished it in the third. The 25-year-old Makar has a trio of three-assist games during his active six-game point streak. He's also the fastest blueliner in NHL history to reach 200 career assists, doing so in 254 games. This season, the superstar has four goals, 20 helpers, 42 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 16 contests.