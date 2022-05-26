Makar notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues in Game 5.

Makar helped out on a Nathan MacKinnon tally at 18:23 of the first period. The Blues' defense has been able to contain Makar a bit better than the Predators failed to do in the first round, but the 23-year-old has still picked up an assist in each of the last three games. He's up to three goals, 10 helpers, 35 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in nine postseason contests.