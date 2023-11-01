Makar (undisclosed) participated in Wednesday's morning skate, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Makar ran the top power-play unit during the session, which is a sign he will be part of the active lineup against the Blues. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar used the word "promising" to describe Makar's chances of playing. Bowen Byram (undisclosed) also took part on the morning session. If either defenseman is unable to play Wednesday, Caleb Jones will likely fill in.