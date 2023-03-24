Makar (lower body) will return to the lineup Friday versus Arizona, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Makar has missed the last two games with the injury. He was hot before the injury, scoring three times and 13 assists during his eight-game point streak. Makar has 16 goals and 45 assists in 55 games this season. He will return to the first power play, where he has five tallies and 23 assists.