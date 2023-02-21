Makar has reentered the NHL's concussion protocol and won't play Friday against Winnipeg or Saturday versus the Flames, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Makar presumably sustained the injury when he collided with St. Louis' Alexei Toropchenko during the third period of Saturday's win over the Blues. He went on to miss Sunday's win over Edmonton and will be sidelined for at least two more contests now that he's back in the league's concussion protocol. With Makar on the shelf, look for Josh Manson to remain in the lineup versus the Jets and Calgary.