Makar finished Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens with an assist.

Makar has posted assists in back-to-back games and now has 28 points this season, in 28 games. The 21-year-old is a point-a-game player and has yet to go more than two games without a point in 2019-20. With 12 power-play points so far on the year, Makar is tied for second among defensemen.