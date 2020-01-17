Makar scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Makar's tenth goal of the season came with under three seconds on the clock in the first period. He's posted two tallies and three helpers in seven games since the start of January. For the season, the 21-year-old is at 34 points, 83 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating in 39 contests.