Makar scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Makar scored from a long distance in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. He's on a four-game point streak consisting of two tallies and three helpers. The 24-year-old defenseman has racked up 11 goals, 28 assists, 129 shots on net, 54 hits, 54 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 40 outings overall while serving as one of the league's busiest workhorse defensemen with an average of 27:31 of ice time per game.