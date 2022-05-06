Makar scored a goal on 12 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Predators in Game 2.
Makar showed no hesitancy to shoot and finally cashed in at 8:31 of overtime. The defenseman has two goals and two assists through two playoff contests. He'll often shoot a lot, but don't expect him to get into double digits with much frequency.
More News
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Posts three points in Game 1•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Sitting out Friday•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Opens scoring on power play•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Chips in with helper•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Scores in Wednesday's loss•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Picks up easy assist•