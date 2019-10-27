Makar notched a power-play assist, a team-high six shots and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Makar's got another point streak brewing -- he's put his name on the scoresheet in the last four games with a goal and three helpers. For the year, the rookie defenseman has 10 points through 11 games. Saturday marked the first time Makar had put more than three pucks on net in a game, giving him 16 shots this season.