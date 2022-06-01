Makar scored a goal on two shots, dished two assists, went plus-3 and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Makar's tally came with a side of controversy -- he pushed the puck over the blue line into the Oilers' zone, but didn't touch it again until a teammate tagged up to make it an onside play that was upheld on review. The defenseman was limited to only three assists in the second round, but he looks poised for a bigger performance in the Western Conference Finals. Makar has four goals, 12 helpers, 41 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 11 playoff outings.