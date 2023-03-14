Makar registered three assists in Monday's 8-4 win over Montreal.
Makar's three helpers were all recorded while Colorado had the man advantage. He has 15 goals and 55 points in 52 contests this season, including 25 power-play points. Makar is on a five-game scoring streak, providing two goals and 10 points in that span.
