Makar scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Makar's point streak is up to eight games, during which he has two goals and 16 helpers. The 25-year-old defenseman's goal in the third period was a product of him forcing a turnover and then going on a breakaway. He's up to five tallies, 29 points, 46 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 18 appearances. Makar and Quinn Hughes are already setting the scoring tone in an early preview of what the Norris Trophy race might look like.