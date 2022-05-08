Makar had three helpers in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Predators in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round.

Two of the assists came on the power play. Makar's ascension as the NHL's best defender just continues to grow. His 1.00 (38 points in 38 games) career playoffs points-per-game average is the fourth-highest among NHL defensemen all-time (min. five games played), behind greats like Bobby Orr (1.24), Brian Leetch (1.02) and Paul Coffey (1.01). Some 200 voters recently filled ballots for the Norris Trophy and most expect the race will come down to Makar or opponent Roman Josi. The ice looks tilted toward Makar right now in head-to-head competition, but we won't know who'll get the award until it's awarded between Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.