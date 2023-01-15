Makar had a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 7-0 win over Ottawa.

Makar and the rest of the Avalanche's stars figured prominently in the blowout win. The assist extended Makar's point streak to five games, during which he has two goals and four assists. For the season, Makar has logged 16 power-play assists and 20 points overall on the man advantage.