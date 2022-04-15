Makar notched a power-play assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.
Makar helped out on Artturi Lehkonen's tally in the second period. In his last four games, Makar's picked up seven points, four of which have been with the man advantage. The defenseman isn't slowing down late in the season with 82 points, 219 shots on net, 99 blocked shots and a plus-45 rating through 70 contests.
