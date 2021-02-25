Makar notched a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Makar had the secondary helper on a Nazem Kadri tally in the third period. The helper was Makar's first point in three games since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him two contests. The 22-year-old has 13 points, a plus-6 rating, 28 shots on net and 13 hits through 14 contests this year. He's seeing a ton of ice time with duties on the top pairing and first power-play unit, so Makar is locked in as a fantasy stud on the blue line.