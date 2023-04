Makar, who returned from a one-game suspension, notched two assists in a 4-1 victory over Seattle in Game 6 on Friday.

Makar has a goal and five points in five playoff outings this year. He helped out on both of Artturi Lehkonen's tallies in his return. Makar logged a series-high 26:53 of ice time Friday, including 7:06 with the man advantage. It's likely Colorado will continue to lean heavily on the 24-year-old defenseman in Game 7 on Sunday.