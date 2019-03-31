Coach Jared Bednar said there's "every indication" Makar could help the Avalanche if they make the playoffs, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Bednar basically stated what was already known, as Makar is having an outstanding season with the University of Massachusetts, racking up 16 goals and 48 points in 39 games. The team has advanced in the tournament and won't play again until April 11. If it wins, it'll play for the national championship April 13, and Makar would be expected to join the team after that if the Avs make the playoffs. Makar would add vital offensive support from the blue line, as only one of Colorado's defensemen have more than 24 points this season -- Tyson Barrie has 56.